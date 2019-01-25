Kurt Vile has teamed up with Amazon Originals for a new standalone record, the folksy “Timing Is Everything (And I’m Falling Behind).” The new single is a charming track that follows Vile’s seventh solo album Bottle It In, which was released last October. Along with the track, Vile has announced new North American and European tour dates for this spring. Listen to “Timing Is Everything (And I’m Falling Behind)” and check out the full tour schedule below.



Kurt Vile Tour Dates:

2/11 – Harrisburg, PA – Club XL

2/14 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground +

2/15 – Montreal, QUE – Mtelus +

2/16 – Toronto, ONT – Danforth Music Hall + – SOLD OUT

2/17 – Toronto, ONT – Danforth Music Hall +

2/19 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre +

2/20 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre +

2/21 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue +

2/22 – Louisville, KY – Headliners +

2/23 – Bloomington, IL – Castle Theatre +

2/24 – St. Louis, MO – Pageant +

2/26 – Omaha, NE – The Slowdown +

2/27 – Kansas City, MO – Truman +

2/28 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre +

3/1 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot +

3/2 – Phoenix, AZ – M3F Fest

3/3 – Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues +

3/5 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre +

3/6 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf +

3/8 – New Braunfels, TX – Gruene Hall +

3/9 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall +

3/10 – New Orleans, LA – Civic Theatre +

3/12 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham +

3/13 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live +

3/15 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn +

3/16 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium +

3/17 – Richmond, VA – The National +

4/11 – Aukland, NZ – Powerstation

4/13 – Wellington, NZ – Hunter Lounge

4/15 – Sydney, NSW – Enmore &

4/16 – Wallongong, NSW – Unibar &

4/17 – Canberra, NSW – ANU &

4/18 – Byron Bay, NSW – Byron Bay Bluesfest

4/20 – Byron Bay, NSW – Byron Bay Bluesfest

4/21 – Tallarook VIC, AUS – Boogie Festival

4/22 – Melbourne, VIC – The Forum &

4/26 – Bendigo, AUS – Bendigo Autumn Music Festival

4/27 – Adelaide, SA – The Gov &

4/28 – Perth, WA – Rosemount Hotel &

5/26 – London, UK – All Points East

5/27 – Lille, FR – Aeronef

5/28 – Luxembourg, LU – Atelier

5/30 – Nimes, FR – This Is Not A Love Song

5/31 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound

6/2 – Hilvarenbeek, NL – Best Kept Secret

6/3 – Schorndorf, DE – Manufaktur

6/4 – Berlin, DE – Astra

6/6 – Helsinki, FI – Sideways Festival

6/10 – Lund, SE – Mejeriet

6/11 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik

6/13 – Oslo, NO – Pipfest

6/14 – Stavanger, NO – Mablis

6/15 – Bergen, NO – Bergen Festival

6/20 – Prague, CZ – Meetfactory

6/21 – Budapest, HR – Kolorádó Festival

6/22 – Kragujevac, RS – Arsenal Festival

6/24 – Zagreb, HR – Inmusic Festival

6/25 – Milan, IT – Magnolia

6/26 – Lausanne, CH – Les Docks

6/28 – Werchter, BE – Rock Werchter

+ denotes w/ The Sadies

& denotes w/ RVG