Kurt Vile’s seventh solo album Bottle It In is now out via Matador Records. It’s his first new solo album since 2015’s b’lieve I’m goin down…, following last year’s collaborative full-length Lotta Sea Lice with Aussie songwriter Courtney Barnett. Bottle It In was officially announced in September, a few months after fans spotted election-inspired “Vile ’18” campaign yard signs.

“We’re going to try to pull a Bruce Springsteen, ‘Born in the U.S.A.,’ and just, you know, keep putting out hit singles,” Vile told the New York Times of the new album. Produced by Peter Katis (Interpol, The National), Rob Schnapf (Beck, Elliot Smith), and Shawn Everett (Alabama Shakes, The War on Drugs), Bottle It In received instrumental assists from Kim Gordon, Cass McCombs, harpist Mary Lattimore, drummer Stella Mozgawa, amongst others.

Ahead of the album, Vile released singles “Loading Zones,” “One Trick Ponies,” and “Bassackwards,” with the former two receiving music videos featuring him struggling with parking and serenading the woods. According to Vile, it’s his best album to date. “This one is pretty filled up,” he recently told Noisey. “You gotta combine everything and live it. If you know too much of what’s gonna happen—if you’re too prepared, it becomes contrived.”

Vile is currently on tour in Europe, with a full list of dates available here. Listen to Bottle It In below.