Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O recently announced plans to team up with producer Danger Mouse for a collaborative project. We now know a little bit more about the album, including its title–Lux Prima–and its release date: March 15. Along with details about the album, the two have released its latest single “Woman,” a rollicking, hard nose record with Karen O showing off her vocal ferocity as she screeches on the track.

“‘Woman’ came like a bolt out of the blue when we were in the studio,” Karen O said in a press statement. “We did a first pass where I was blurting unintelligible words and Danger Mouse and I were like ‘Dang! That was intense. What’s that word I keep saying? Woman.’ The atmosphere was volatile with it being just after the election. A lot of people felt helpless like you do when you’re a scared kid looking for assurance that everything is gonna be alright. I like to write songs that anyone can relate to but this one felt especially for the inner child in me that needed the bullies out there to know you don’t fuck with me. I’m a woman now and I’ll protect that inner girl in me from hell and high water.”

Listen to “Woman” and check out the full tracklist for Lux Prima below.

01 “Lux Prima”02 “Ministry”03 “Turn The Light”04 “Woman”05 “Redeemer”06 “Drown”07 “Leopard’s Tongue”08 “Reveries”09 “Nox Lumina”