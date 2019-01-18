News \
Stream James Blake’s New Album Assume Form
James Blake’s fourth studio album Assume Form is now available in full. The release follows four singles—”Mile High,” “Lullaby For My Insomniac,” “Don’t Miss It,” and “If The Car Beside You Moves Ahead“—and is believed to include a recently-teased collaboration with André 3000. Tracks like “Mile High” and “Tell Them” feature production from Metro Boomin, as well as guest verses from Travis Scott and Moses Sumney. In May, Blake released his own take on Sumney’s Aromanticism track “Make Out in My Car” as part of Sumney’s Chameleon Suite EP.
Details about Assume Form originally leaked on Amazon after the platform accidentally made public its listing for the album. Since then, the songwriter purchased the domain for assumeform.com, where he let fans hear a short teaser clip of new music. His single “If the Car Beside You Moves Ahead” was one of our favorite songs of 2018. Blake also recently announced a 17-date North American tour that starts this February 18 in Atlanta, wrapping up on March 16 in Los Angeles. His last album The Colour in Anything was released in 2016. Check out Assume Form below.