Diana Ross to Perform at 2019 Grammy Awards

The Recording Academy announced on Thursday (Jan. 31) that Diana Ross will give a “very special performance” at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

The music icon joins an already packed list of performers for the 61st annual awards show, which will be hosted by Alicia Keys and will be broadcast on CBS on Feb. 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT from Los Angeles’ Staples Center.

Ross, who has racked up more than 100 in sales and streams over the course of her career, received the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012.

Ross joins a list of Grammy performers that includes: the Red Hot Chili Peppers with Post Malone, as well as Grammy nominees H.E.R., Miley Cyrus and Brandi Carlile, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe and Kacey Musgraves.

