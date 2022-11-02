Instagram Facebook Twitter
Hear Girl Talk Mash Up Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ With Motown Classic

TayTay’s latest hit single gets a lift from Diana Ross’ 1970 version of ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’
Photo: Joey Kennedy

Girl Talk‘s Gregg Gillis isn’t cranking out dance floor-exploding mashups as frequently as he did in the late 2000s, but he’s back in a big way today (Nov. 2). Gillis has dropped a blend of Taylor Swift‘s chart-topping “Anti-Hero” and Diana Ross‘ 1970 version of the Marvin Gaye- and Tami Terrell-popularized “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” set to clips from Swift’s recent “Anti-Hero” video.

 

Unsurprisingly, “Anti-Hero” now sounds completely different with its shiny electronic pop backing track replaced by the elegant, strings- and brass-tinged arrangement of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” which was originally performed by the legendary Motown studio band the Funk Brothers and several session musicians.

Gillis dipped a toe back into the pop music waters earlier this fall with a mashup of Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” and Ellie Goulding’s “Lights,” which has already made its way into his beloved, chaotic live shows. Girl Talk next performs tomorrow (Nov. 3) in Columbus, Ohio. See below for a list of upcoming dates.

Nov. 3: Columbus, Ohio (KEMBA Live!)
Nov. 4: Detroit (Saint Andrews Hall)
Nov. 5: Indianapolis (The Vogue)
Nov. 10: Tulsa, Okla. (Cain’s Ballroom)
Nov. 11: Houston (White Oak Music Hall)
Nov. 17: Santa Cruz, Calif. (Catalyst Club)
Nov. 18: San Francisco (The Fillmore)
Nov. 19: Sacramento, Calif. (Ace of Spades)
Dec. 9: St. Petersburg, Fla. (Jannus Live)
Dec. 10: Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Revolution Live)
Dec. 15: Orlando, Fla. (The Beacham)
Dec. 16: Atlanta (Buckhead Theatre)
Dec. 17: Nashville (Marathon Music Works)

