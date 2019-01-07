Chicago Rapper Towkio Denies Rape Accusation

Towkio, the 25-year-old Chicago rapper born Preston Oshita, has been accused of rape. On Sunday, a Twitter user with the handle @pppermint tweeted “February 2016, I was raped, by Preston Oshita aka Towkio,” and recounted the alleged incident in detail in a subsequent thread. Oshita denied the allegation in a statement he posted to Twitter Sunday evening. “It is of utmost importance to me that she and the entire world know with 100% certainty and my hand to God, that I would never engage in intercourse with any woman without full consent,” he wrote in part.

According to @pppermint, she repeatedly declined Oshita’s requests to have sex after he invited her to his apartment on the day in question. “It got to the point where he stood up and literally was pulling my arms to lead me into his bedroom,” she wrote. “I figured, if I had sex with him he would stop pressuring me…” She added that he refused to stop the intercourse when she asked him to, and that she told a Planned Parenthood nurse about the alleged rape the next day.

Towkio, an affiliate of the Savemoney crew founded by Vic Mensa, wrote that he and the woman “were in an ongoing consensual relationship.” “I only say this to provide context and in no way to victim shame,” he added.

Read @pppermint’s thread and Towkio’s statement below.

He invited me to his apartment in Wicker Park, I showed up and I had absolutely no intention on sleeping with him. I had a yeast infection and I knew that if I had engaged in intercourse it would be excruciatingly painful for me… — Party Wolf (@pppermint) January 6, 2019

I said no, at least, five times. It got to the point where he stood up and literally was pulling my arms to lead me into his bedroom. I figured, if I had sex with him he would stop pressuring me… — Party Wolf (@pppermint) January 6, 2019

I said to him, “Preston, can we please stop? It’s starting to really hurt”… and he replied “No, I didn’t cum yet.” — Party Wolf (@pppermint) January 6, 2019

I had to physically PUSH him off of me, and at the same time that I pushed him, he climaxed. — Party Wolf (@pppermint) January 6, 2019

Afterwards, I laid down and I couldn’t move. He acted like nothing happened and brought me a slice of pizza. — Party Wolf (@pppermint) January 6, 2019

The nurse asked me, “have you ever been pressured into having sexual intercourse?” — Party Wolf (@pppermint) January 6, 2019