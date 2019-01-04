Britney Spears is putting her career on hold to support her family. Her upcoming Britney: Domination residency in Las Vegas—a run of 32 shows at the Park Theater—is being postponed indefinitely.

Britney’s father Jamie Spears encountered some health troubles two months ago, when he was admitted to the hospital with a ruptured colon. Per a press release, he then “spent the next 28 days in the hospital under the care of the amazing doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital, who the Spears family credits with saving his life.” Jamie Spears is expected to make a full recovery. “I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family,” says Britney. “We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me.”

On Instagram, Britney shared an old family photo with a personal note: “I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make.” Britney: Domination was scheduled to run from February 13 to August 17; information about ticket refunds can be found on her official site.