Bikini Kill Announce 2019 Spring Reunion Shows

Legendary riot grrrl innovators Bikini Kill announced they’re playing a handful of shows in Los Angeles and New York City this spring. The classic lineup of singer Kathleen Hanna, drummer Tobi Vail, and bassist Kathi Wilcox are hitting the road with Erica Dawn Lyle replacing Billy Karren on guitar duty. Last year, the feminist punk pioneers played their first show in 20 years with The Raincoats in New York where they played just one song. The band made their catalog available on streaming services last September and reissued their 1998 collection The Singles in October.

The Washington D.C. by way of Olympia, Washington punk band was founded in 1990 and encouraged girls and women to take up a DIY approach to making music, writing zines, and engaging in political issues. Bikini Kill’s welcome feminist rage was encapsulated in the landmark 1991 demo tape Revolution Girl Style Now! prompting a whole generation of angsty high school girls to write “Suck My Left One” all over their notebooks. Revolution Girl Style Now! was reissued in 2015 along with three previously unreleased songs.

Bikini Kill’s reunion dates are listed below. Tickets go on sale Friday January 18 at 9 a.m. EST.

April 25: Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

May 31: Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

June 1: New York, NY @ Terminal 5