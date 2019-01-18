Ariana Grande – “7 Rings”

Ariana Grande has released a new song and video from her upcoming album. Titled “7 Rings,” the track follows a series of teaser posts on social media starting with photo of black graffiti spelling out the title over a pink wall and doorframe. The single itself interpolates the classic Sound of Music song “My Favorite Things,” changing lyrics about raindrops and kittens into a verse about lashes, diamond, and bottles of bubbles. “Been through some bad shit, I should be a sad bitch / Who woulda thought it’d turn me to a savage?” she sings.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Grande said that the song was inspired by seven actual Tiffany’s engagement rings she bought for her closest friends. “Me and my friends went to Tiffany’s together, just because we needed some retail therapy,” she said. “You know how when you’re waiting at Tiffany’s they give you lots of champagne? They got us very tipsy, so we bought seven engagement rings, and when I got back to the studio I gave everybody a friendship ring.”

Ariana Grande’s latest album Sweetener was released in August and was one of our favorite albums of 2018. Her singles “No Tears Left to Cry” and “thank u, next” also appeared on our list of the 101 best songs of 2018. Since Sweetener, she’s also released another song called “imagine,” which is being released on vinyl alongside her single “thank u, next.” Hear “7 Rings” below.