Travis Scott’s Astroworld Retains No. 1 Spot After Weird Billboard Recount

Travis Scott faced yet more chart controversy this month when his latest album Astroworld regained the top spot on the Billboard 200, fending off the debut of 6ix9ine’s DUMMY BOY, only for Billboard to place the honor on hold in order to allow Nielsen Music time to audit the tabulation, citing a “processing discrepancy.” TMZ reports today that the quasi-recount is complete and has confirmed Astroworld was the No. 1 album for the chart dated December 8.

“In a historically close race, after a rigorous review of the process and the methodology by which the No. 1 ranking on last week’s Billboard 200 album chart was awarded to Travis Scott’s Astroworld, we concluded that no correction was warranted,” a Billboard spokesperson told TMZ.

Given the spate of contested results in other close races in recent weeks, it’s nice to see that at least somebody is doing their due diligence. The nature of the “processing discrepancy” remain unclear but at least we received a comprehensive review of what went wrong and a resolution that seems unbiased. Now we await the inevitable response from DUMMY BOY’s featured guest Nicki Minaj, who challenged the legitimacy of her own lost chart battle against Travis Scott in August.

