Matty Healy Has Big Plans to Wrap The 1975’s World Tour With a Bang

The 1975 has some big plans for the end of their upcoming tour.

On Sunday (Dec. 16), the British pop-rock band’s frontman Matty Healy teased the idea of renting out a venue for a week to perform a different era of the group’s music on each night. Shortly after tweeting the thought, the singer announced that it’s “officially happening” due to the positive reaction.

Healy wrote that the first night would consist of the band playing its EPs; the second would be their self-titled 2013 debut; the third would be their second set, I Like It When You Sleep…; the fourth would be their recent album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships; the fifth would be their upcoming album, Notes on a Conditional Form; and the final night would find the band playing their “greatest hits.”

Healy also noted that each concert would feature “the same lighting and production of each era.” The singer didn’t give a specific timeline for when the shows might occur, bute noted they would come at the “end of campaign,” possibly meaning the group’s upcoming U.K. tour, which begins Jan. 9 in Belfast. Over the course of 2019, the band will tour through North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, South America and Asia. The last date listed on their website is Sept. 16 in Singapore.

In late November, The 1975 released their third full-length album, A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships, which includes the first single “Give Yourself A Try.” The follow-up, Notes on a Conditional Form, is slated to arrive in May 2019.

I REALLY wanna rent out a venue for a week at end of campaign and do : 1st night : Ep’s

2nd: The 1975

3rd: ILIWYS

4th: ABIIOR

5th: NOACF

6th: GREATEST HITS LOLL All with the same production and lighting of each era etc — matty (@Truman_Black) December 16, 2018

Ok due to reaction – this is now officially happening https://t.co/yjYWeBy5vT — matty (@Truman_Black) December 16, 2018

This article originally appeared on Billboard.