Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson were the musical guests on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live. Hosted by Matt Damon, the episode found Cyrus and Ronson performing both of their recent collaborations: the stomping, country-twinged single “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” as well as their holiday cover “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” with Sean Ono Lennon. With Ronson and Ono Lennon on guitar and backing vocals, Cyrus took the spotlight, with bluesy, heartfelt vocal performances on each song.

Last week, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” made its TV debut on The Graham Norton Show, where Cyrus and Ronson also sat down with Norton for a brief interview about the collaborative process. The song is slated to appear on Ronson’s upcoming album, which also features Lykke Li, Yebba, King Princess, and more. Ronson teamed up with Diplo and Dua Lipa on the hit Silk City single “Electricity” earlier this year. Cyrus’ latest album Younger Now was released in 2017. Watch their SNL musical performance below.