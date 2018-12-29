Last year, Lady Gaga announced an upcoming residency at the MGM Park Theater in Las Vegas. Titled Enigma: The Las Vegas Residency, the show’s first performance took place last night, where in addition to playing a few classic Gaga songs, she covered David Bowie’s “I’m Afraid of Americans” and performed her A Star Is Born single “Shallow.”

In the transition from her Born This Way track “Government Hooker” to her Bowie cover, Gaga changed the lyrics to be about the current president. “John F. Kennedy/I’ll make you squeal, baby/Donald Trump…if you pay me,” she sang.

Earlier this month, Gaga’s A Star Is Born song “Shallow” was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Original Song category. Another album favorite, her song “Hair Body Face” was one of our favorite songs of 2018. Back in October, the songwriter co-wrote an op-ed in the Guardian about mental illness stigma and the lack of attention and resources devoted to mental health issues across the world. She was also recently named co-chair for the 2019 Met Gala alongside Harry Styles. In a nod to Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on ‘Camp’,” this year’s theme will be “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” Watch video clips of her Enigma Vegas residency below.