Chicago rapper Joey Purp has released a video for “Aw Sh*t,” the infectious juke-rap song from his September album Quarterthing. The simple visual understands the track’s dancefloor appeal; it features Purp and friends, including Chicagoist correspondent Chance the Rapper, footworking to the tempo-shifting, ice-cream-truck-jingle-interpolating beat, which was produced in tandem by Knox Fortune, Teklife’s DJ Taye, and members of Chance’s touring band The Social Experiment. Instagram-popular black-and-white photographer Jason M. Peterson directed the clip.

Joey and Chance partnered last month on the loose track “My Own Thing.” It was their first collaboration since Purp’s iiiDrops single “Girls @,” one of Spin’s favorite songs of 2016. Purp also released a video for the Quarterthing track “Bag Talk” and performed the album cut “Godbody Pt. 2″ with featured guest Rza on The Tonight Show in October. DJ Taye’s own album Still Trippin’ was revealed today as one of our favorite albums of this year, humbly blurbed by yours truly. You can read that list here.

Watch the “Aw Sh*t” video below.