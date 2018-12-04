J.I.D Announces College Tour, Shares “Off Deez” Video

J.I.D has released a video for his J. Cole collaboration “Off Deez” from his new album DiCaprio 2. The rising Atlanta rapper tapped teen-favorite videographer Cole Bennett for a black-and-white clip featuring solitary sets and snippets of hand-drawn illustrations whose crudeness contrast each performer’s technical dexterity. The song, produced by ChaseTheMoney, is the first from DiCaprio 2 to receive visual treatment. Read our review of the track here.

J.I.D today also announced dates for the first leg of his 2019 Catch Me If You Can tour, which appears to focus on college cities. The Dreamville signee’s run commences January 22 in Eugene, Ore. and wraps March 23 in New Orleans. Tickets are currently available on his website. You can watch the “Off Deez” video and view J.I.D’s tour schedule below.