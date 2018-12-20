Cannibal Corpse Publish Statement Addressing Guitarist’s Arrest

On Monday, December 10, Cannibal Corpse guitarist Patrick O’Brien was arrested in Tampa after breaking into a neighbor’s home and allegedly “charging a deputy with a knife,” according to The Blast. Now the band has issued a statement addressing the incident, where they note that O’Brien “looks forward to a healthy return at some point.”

“While we can offer no further information about the incident, we wanted everyone to know that Part is getting the help he needs and appreciates the love and support from Cannibal Corpse fans around the world,” the band shared in a Facebook post. “Pat is currently with family and friends and looks forward to a healthy return at some point.”

The statement also notes that all Cannibal Corpse shows will happen as scheduled, though O’Brien’s current involvement in the band remains unclear. Spin has reached out to the band for more details. Check out their full update below.