Ariana Grande Cancels New Year’s Eve Performance in Las Vegas, Citing “Health Issues”

Ariana Grande has cancelled her New Year’s Eve performance at the Cosmopolitan’s Chelsea Theater in Las Vegas, citing some pressing “health issues.” Still a few months away from the start of her Sweetener North American tour in March, the vocalist posted a short note on Instagram Stories discussing the cancellation, where she wrote that she’s terribly sorry she won’t be able to perform this weekend.

“Vegas, I’m currently working through some health issues and am beyond sorry I won’t be able to see you this weekend,” she writes. “I love you and so look forward to seeing you and making it up to you next year.”

The Cosmopolitan provided a similar statement, noting that the show was cancelled due to “unforeseeable health reasons” and that the venue was offering full refunds to anyone who already purchased a ticket.

The show marks her first full concert since both her breakup with Pete Davidson and the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, though she has performed on late-night shows like Fallon and Ellen since the incidents. Earlier this month she said that she was planning a “special show” in Manchester as part of her Sweetener European tour. Her 2000s teen movie-referencing video for “thank u, next” set a new record for the most-viewed video on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release, with over 50 million views in its first 24 hours. Her songs “No Tears Left to Cry” and “thank u, next” were two of our favorites of 2018. Read the full statement on her New Year’s Eve Vegas performance below.