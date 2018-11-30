New Music \
Hear Wavves’ New Emo Christmas EP
Nathan Williams’ Wavves project is back with a new two-song Christmas EP titled Emo Christmas. The release arrives with the song “Emo Christmas,” as well as “So Glad It’s Christmas,” the release’s B-side. Last year, the band covered the Vince Guaraldi holiday classic “Christmas Time Is Here.” Since then, the band has released a 10th anniversary reissue of their debut album, and announced a co-headlining tour with Beach Fossils, which took place this fall. The band’s sixth album You’re Welcome was released in 2017. Check out the band’s two-song Emo Christmas release below.