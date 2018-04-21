Record Store Day 2018: Wavves Releases 10th Anniversary Reissue of Debut Album, Shares Unreleased Song

Wavves’ self-titled debut album turns 10 on September 30, and as a Record Store Day 2018 exclusive, the band has announced a 10th anniversary reissue of the acclaimed album. Now pressed on black-and-white splatter vinyl with updated cover art, the reissue includes an unreleased track from the band called “All Star Goth.” The reissue follows Wavves’ cover of Vince Guaraldi’s Charlie Brown classic “Christmas Time Is Here,” as well as a collaboration with fellow California fuzz rockers Culture Abuse on “Up And Down” last year. Check out “All Star Goth” below and find the reissue at your local shop this Saturday for Record Store Day.