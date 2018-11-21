Vic Mensa Announces New EP Hooligans, Shares “Dark Things” Video

Chicago rapper Vic Mensa has announced a new EP, titled Hooligans. The project will be released next month on December 14 and will feature a number of guest appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Charlie Wilson, G-Eazy, fellow Chicago rapper Lil Herb and Jesse Rutherford of The Neighbourhood.

Vic Mensa described Hooligans in a statement:

“Growing up we referred to ourselves as the Hyde Park Hooligans, so with the EP I wanted to encapsulate energies that represented that experience as well as what’s going on in my life now, for better or for worse.”

Along with the EP announcement, Mensa has released the first single and video for the project, “Dark Things,” which is about the rapper’s struggles with anxiety and mental health.

Hooligans is Mensa’s first project since 2017’s, The Autobiography. It also follows the recent controversy over his BET Hip-Hop Awards freestyle dissing the late rapper XXXTentacion. Watch the video for “Dark Things” below.