Texas Venue Defends Ghost From Horrified Pastor

Occult-loving Swedish band Ghost performs tonight in Midland, Texas, which I only know because a local pastor spent the last few days inadvertently promoting the show. Larry Long of Fellowship Community Church organized a prayer gathering Friday to seek protection over the city in advance of Ghost’s concert, then discussed the band’s “disturbing” Satanic stylings (frontman Tobias Forge famously performs as a demonic cardinal) with several local media outlets. You can still purchase tickets here.

Long’s concern, as he described to a morning show on KWEL AM 1070, is that if “young people” sing along to Ghost songs—like “Devil Church” or “Depth of Satan’s Eyes”—well, “who knows what in the world they’re opening their hearts and lives up to?” Speaking to the local CBS affiliate, Long emphasized that “the devil is real” and criticized the venue’s booking decision, prompting a response from Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center defending heavy metal’s occult legacy. The statement also points out that Christian rapper Toby Mac recently performed at the venue.

Both Ghost and Fellowship Community Church probably benefit from this charade, but only the church’s ushers will know for sure. The band’s fourth album Prequelle was released in June. Their full tour schedule is available here. You can watch CBS 7’s segment on Pastor Long’s nightmare below.

[h/t: BrooklynVegan]