Animal Collective – “Suspend the Time”

Geologist and Deakin of Animal Collective have shared a new song in partnership with The Ocean Foundation. Entitled “Suspend the Time,” the track features Baltimore artist Ami Dang on sitar and was released to raise awareness of ocean acidification. (The ocean absorbs carbon dioxide emissions, and that’s not good! You can learn more here.) As the foundation points out in a press release, both band members are scuba divers and Geologist holds a master’s degree in environmental policy.

Animal Collective released their latest album Tangerine Reef and its accompanying film via Domino in August. The project, a collaboration with a Miami-based marine biologist and musician duo, was dedicated to threats posed to coral reefs. The band’s latest educational endeavor is available as an exclusive download via The Ocean Foundation; you just have to sign up for the foundation’s newsletter. The inaugural Ocean Acidification Day of Action takes place on January 8. Get your fins on “Suspend the Time” here.