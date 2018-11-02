2pac Estate Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Greatest Hits Album with New Vinyl, Merch Releases

Twenty years since the release of his Greatest Hits album, the estate of Tupac Shakur has announced a new merch line to commemorate the anniversary. Initially teased on the official 2pac Instagram account, the estate has now revealed a line of hats, t-shirts, hoodies, and graphic prints, as well as new vinyl editions of the rapper’s Greatest Hits album.

With a new gatefold sleeve and both clear and classic black colorways, the 4-LP set includes 21 of 2pac’s biggest hits, plus 4 posthumous songs new to the 1998 edition of the album: “God Bless the Dead,” “Unconditional Love,” “Troublesome ’96,” and “Changes.” The reissue also includes the original mix of 2pac’s hit “California Love,” which was previously only available as a single.

Last year, 2pac photographer Chi Modu sued Macy’s and Urban Outfitters for using his portraits of the rapper on their clothes. Earlier that month, 2009 Canadian poet laureate Pierre DesRuisseaux was posthumously accused of ripping off the poetry of Tupac, Maya Angelou, and more in his 2013 book Tranches de vie. Check out the new merch offerings from the rapper’s estate below, as well as on 2pac’s website.