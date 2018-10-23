Toro y Moi’ has announced a new album and released the project’s first single. The California-based singer’s latest “Freelance” is the lead single from his upcoming album Outer Peace, which is out January 18. The new record appears to be a departure from last year’s Boo Boo, with more high energy beats and funny lyrics. “No more shoes and socks I only rock sandals/ I can’t tell if I’m hip or getting old” he says in the track’s video as a photographer shoots him dancing around in a camo hoodie and sandals. The rest of the video follows similar form with more dancing and photographing behind blue and pink hues until finally he’s sat at his desk and turns into a skeleton. Fitting as the song was meant as a response to the shift in culture he found himself in after moving back to his native California after living in Portland, Oregon.

The new album will include features from R&B singer ABRA, Philly producer Instupendo, and Brooklyn indie trio WET. Toro y Moi has been releasing music throughout the past year with DJ Nosaj Thing as Laff Trax as well as a surprise EP with Rome Fortune Toro Y Rome Vol. 1. He’s set to tour the upcoming Outer Peace starting in November with full dates on his website. Watch “Freelance” below.