Toro Y Moi has produced a few tracks for genre-agnostic Atlanta rap weirdo Rome Fortune over the years, and last week, they reunited for the funky, luxuriant house-rap banger “Hoodrich Disco.” As it turns out, that wasn’t just a SoundCloud loosie but the first single from a new collaborative EP entitled Toro Y Rome Vol. 1, which implies further Toro Y Rome team-ups to come. Listen to the whole 5-track collection below.

This post originally appeared on Stereogum.