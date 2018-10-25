Oneohtrix Point Never has announced Love in the Time of Lexapro, the latest EP in the wake of his eighth album Age Of. Love in the Time of Lexapro follows July’s The Station EP, and features contributions from Ryuichi Sakamoto and (Sandy) Alex G.

Love in the Time of Lexapro’s title track has been a live favorite for some time — it’s a fittingly ambient, sedate track, reminiscent of Daniel Lopatin’s work on the Good Time soundtrack. In addition to (Sandy) Alex G and Ryuichi Sakamoto’s takes on Age Of tracks “Babylon” and “Last Known Image Of A Song,” Love in the Time of Lexapro will include the previously unheard “Thank God I’m a Country Girl.” Listen to the title track below, and revisit our feature on Lopatin here.

Love in the Time of Lexapro:

01 “Love In The Time Of Lexapro”

02 “Last Known Image Of A Song” (Ryuichi Sakamoto Rework)

03 “Thank God I’m A Country Girl”

04 “Babylon” (Feat. (Sandy) Alex G)