Possibly the only thing as earnest and completely satisfying as the new A Star Is Born remake is the press run for the new A Star Is Born remake. So far, the publicity for the film from stars Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga has been full of emotion and passion about the power of art and finding inspiration in the people around us and, of course, the music man. It’s equal parts saccharine, goofy, and effectively charming. On last night’s The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Gaga stopped by to continue the talking points of the movie’s promotional tour, discussing how Cooper believed in her to star in the movie and how she believed in him to sing in the movie. She also talked about the power of music and meeting Barbara Streisand, who starred in the ’70s version of A Star Is Born.

Things got very real and emotional when the topic turned to politics, specifically the potential of Brett Kavanaugh being confirmed to the Supreme Court. Gaga felt it imperative to support Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, explaining what happens to your brain biologically when you face trauma or assault and applauding Dr. Ford’s bravery for speaking up. “What I believe that I have seen is that when this woman saw that Judge Kavanaugh was possibly going to be put in the highest position of power in the judicial system of this country, she was triggered, and that box opened,” Gaga said. “And when that box opened, she was brave enough to share it with the world, to protect this country.” It was a tearful moment that left Colbert speechless and may do the same for you. Watch the full interview below.