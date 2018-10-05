Our king Justin Bieber spent yesterday at Disney’s California Adventure theme park by himself, “seeking thrills and drinking brews,” in the estimable prose of of celebrity gossip blog The Blast, which reported on his outing. Maybe you think this sounds like fun, being one of the biggest stars in the world, surrounded by adoring fans, rippin’ solo rides on Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters and the Silly Symphony Swings. Or maybe it sounds like the deepest despair, a chilly winter of the soul in sunny Anaheim, with only strange children for company, and a security guard always in arm’s reach, just in case? Could it be both?

Was Justin Bieber’s unaccompanied trip to a theme park cool or sad? Historians may pore over these images on dusty scrolls for years, searching for an answer, and still come up short.

Justin Bieber was spotted getting some "me time" at a theme park without his fiancé. https://t.co/DJFh16QpFO — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) October 5, 2018

Bieber’s face, dazed in one frame and alight with joy in the next, reveals no answers. Has this man reached the peak of the Pixar Pal-Around, or does he wander the Mater’s Graveyard JamBOOree without a guide? Is he Soarin’ Around the World or simply Frozen at Disneyland Resort? Happy as a Jumpin’ Jellyfish, or afflicted with an acute case of Toy Story Midway Mania?

We may never know, but one aspect of his celebrity status may point us to an answer: He probably didn’t have to wait in any lines. Wheeeeeeeeeeeeeee!