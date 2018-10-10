Giorgio Moroder—electronic music pioneer, disco innovator, the pop music iconoclast producer behind hits from “Love to Love You Baby” to Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away” to the Scarface theme—is hitting the road for the first time in his career. Moroder, 78, normally only appears to do DJ sets, but he will be undertaking a short run of dates in April and May of next year with a full band. Unfortunately for U.S.-based Italo disco heads, all the dates that have been announced thus far are in Europe. Moroder will allegedly perform on keyboards and vocoder, with several lead vocalists. The band will also supposedly be playing along to video clips of Donna Summer singing her Moroder-produced hits.

Of the tour, Moroder told The Guardian: “It is something I have always wanted to do. Fans kept reaching out to me, asking if I would ever do a real tour. Back in the days it was unthinkable for producers to ever leave their studios. That territory was reserved for the singers. Today, DJs and music producers have become the superstars of popular dance music, so the time feels right.”

Moroder released his last solo album, Déjà Vu, in 2015. It featured guest spots from Kylie Minogue, Britney Spears, Sia and Charli XCX. He notably contributed a monologue about his life to Daft Punk’s 2013 album Random Access Memories. See the full list of Moroder tour dates below.

April 1 – Symphony Hall – Birmingham

April 2 – Eventim Apollo – London

April 4 – Royal Concert Hall – Glasgow

April 5 – O2 Apollo – Manchester

April 8 – 3Arena – Dublin

April 10 – Ancienne Belgique – Brussels

April 12 – Tempodrom – Berlin

April 13 – Mitsubishi Electric Halle – Düsseldorf

April 14 – Jahrhunderthalle – Frankfurt

May 15 – Papp Laszlo Arena – Budapest

May 17 – Teatro Ciak – Milan

May 18 – Nelson Mandela Forum – Florence

May 19 – Auditorium Parco della Musica – Rome

May 21 – Paradiso, Amsterdam

May 22 2019 – Grand-Rex – Paris Tickets