Elon Musk and Grimes appeared in public together for the first time in months following rumors that the couple had split. The Daily Mail published photos of the couple accompanying Musk’s five (five!) sons to a Los Angeles-area pumpkin patch on Sunday.

Musk has kept an especially low profile after getting sued by the SEC over a 420 joke Musk tweeted to make Grimes laugh. The billionaire joked that he was “considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured” to the surprise of the company’s shareholders. The inside joke proved to be quite expensive, cost Musk and Tesla $20 million fines, plus Musk’s position as chairman of the board. (He remains CEO.)

Of course, that is far from the only bump Grimes and Musk’s relationship has weathered over the past few months, lest we forget how Azealia Banks publicly dragged the couple to hell and back while she says she was holed up in Musk’s house waiting for Grimes to show up and record music together. Musk subsequently unfollowed Grimes on Twitter in August, only to refollow her at some point in September. Back in August, a Musk spokesperson declined to comment to Spin regarding rumors of their break up.

If these two can weather a DOJ investigation and Banks broadcasting the unverified but probably true private and highly embarrassing details of their relationship then we guess it really must be love. Plus, we just lost Ariana and Pete, so at least let us have this.