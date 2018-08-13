Over the past few days on her Instagram story, Azealia Banks has been sending dispatches purportedly from inside Elon Musk’s house, where she claims she was expecting to work on new music with Musk’s girlfriend, Grimes. According to a post Banks made on Sunday, she had been waiting for Grimes at Musk’s house “alone for days” and wasn’t sure when she or Musk were going to show up. In subsequent posts, Banks theorized that perhaps the meet up was “some weird threesome sex shit to begin with.”

Spin reached out to representatives for Grimes, which were forwarded to representatives of Musk’s, who said said that Banks’ claim that there was a sexual angle to any invitation was “absolute nonsense.” The rep would not confirm on the record that Banks was even at Musk’s house, though you’re free to wonder how Musk could deny that he and Grimes planned to have a threesome with Banks if she was never invited to hang with them in the first place.

Further, Grimes replied to a Twitter user back on July 30 that she had worked on beats for Banks and was simply waiting for her to come to Los Angeles to finish recording the songs:

well i’ve started like 4 beats for her now lol she has to come to la to finish — Grimes (@Grimezsz) July 31, 2018

In a statement to Gizmodo, Musk, when reached by Twitter DM, did not deny Banks’ claims that she was at his home, saying only that he had “never even met [Banks] or communicated with her in any way.” In messages with Business Insider, Banks rebutted that characterization, saying that she saw Musk in his kitchen “stressed and red in the face” after he possibly tweeted himself into securities fraud. Business Insider also reported that a second, independent source confirmed that Banks was at Musk’s house.

Banks, for her part, has frequently found herself in the middle of beefs with celebrities of various ilk, including one with RZA and Russell Crowe, the latter of whom, per Banks, spit on her and called her the N-word during a party at a hotel in Los Angeles in 2016. In October of last year, RZA admitted that Crowe did spit on Banks, though he says Banks attacked Crowe first.

In any event, these people all lead very interesting lives.