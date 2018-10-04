Watch Conan O’Brien’s House Band Play Their Last Episode

Earlier this year, Conan O’Brien announced that his late-night talk show Conan would be cutting its musical performances as part of its transition to a new half-hour format. In tonight’s episode, Conan tearfully announced that this would be Jimmy Vivino and the Basic Cable Band’s last performance on the show.

“I can say this with confidence: I have been graced with the most versatile, loyal, and joyously effervescent band in the history of television,” Conan said as he introduced the band. “To put it very simply, I love these guys.”

Originally led by Max Weinberg of the E Street Band, the band got their start on the show as the Max Weinberg 7 and have appeared regularly with Conan since 1993. As Conan transitioned to The Tonight Show in 2009, they became known as Max Weinberg and the Tonight Show Band and with Conan’s departure from the show in 2010, Jimmy Vivino took over as a band leader, continuing with the group in their transition to Conan. Watch clips of their final performance below.