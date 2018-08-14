Conan O’Brien’s late night talk show Conan will be a dramatically different program beginning in early next year. In May, it was announced that Conan would be transitioning to a new half-hour version with only one celebrity interview per show, and today Variety reports that all musical performances will be cut from the program beginning in January 2019.

Since Conan began on TBS in 2010, he has been a steady force–if not exactly must see TV– in late night programming, primarily through online content like his Clueless Gamer series. Notable recent musical guests on Conan include Jack White, Neko Case, Kevin Gates, and Ty Segall.