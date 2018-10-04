Reports: Amy Schumer Arrested While Protesting Brett Kavanaugh

As the GOP-controlled Senate rushes to confirm to the Supreme Court beer-loving judge Brett Kavanaugh, who faces multiple credible allegations of sexual assault, thousands of people rallied in protest today outside the Supreme Court building. Demonstrators eventually marched to the Hart Senate Office Building and staged a sit-in that led to 302 arrests. Among those reportedly detained and charged were actor and comedian Amy Schumer and model Emily Ratajkowski.

“Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault,” Ratajkowski wrote on Twitter. “Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power.” A representative for Ratajkowski confirmed her arrest to BuzzFeed News.

Schumer and Ratajkowski, who both spoke earlier at the rally on stage with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, were photographed in the Hart building standing against a wall next a police officer. Footage from the sit-in shows an officer asking Schumer whether she wants to be arrested, to which she responds, “Yes.” It’s unclear whether she was actually arrested. We’ve reached out to her team for comment and will update if we hear back.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley called today for Kavanaugh to be confirmed on Saturday in the wake of a freshly completed FBI investigation into recent allegations about the judge’s past misconduct. As Senator Orrin Hatch demonstrates below, in video capturing the moment he told a group of protesting adults to “grow up,” the GOP is eager for this charade’s conclusion. View that clip, Ratajkowski’s tweet, and footage of Schumer discussing her potential arrest below.

VIDEO: Amy Schumer is protesting at the Hart Senate office building. Cop asks “Do you want to be arrested?” Schumer: “Yes.” pic.twitter.com/oV3BOu1ESU — News This Second (@NewsThisSecond) October 4, 2018

MY MOM AND AMY SCHUMER ARE GETTING ARRESTED TOGETHER AND AMY SAID HI TO ME pic.twitter.com/AqZUBUxUrd — Z (@Theboldtype_z) October 4, 2018

Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. pic.twitter.com/nnwq1O4qk3 — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) October 4, 2018