Snail Mail, the stage name for singer-songwriter Lindsey Jordan’s rock outfit, has announced new winter shows apart from her dates opening for Interpol, Alvvays, and Yo La Tengo. Jordan and her band will start the tour November 30 in New Jersey and end January 28 in Seattle before her Madison Square Garden debut with Interpol and Car Seat Headrest in February.

Jordan will be touring her brilliant and heartfelt studio debut Lush. The album includes “Heat Wave” and “Pristine,” which we named one of the best tracks of 2018 so far. She’s also released her entire recent KEXP session, which you can listen to here. Take a look at the tour schedule below with new dates in bold.

9/25 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club w/ Alvvays and Hatchie

9/26 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw w/ Alvvays and Hatchie

9/27 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw w/ Alvvays and Hatchie

9/28 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw w/ Alvvays and Hatchie

9/29 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer w/ Alvvays and Hatchie

9/30 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer w/ Alvvays and Hatchie

10/3 – Seoul, SKR – V-Hall

10/4 – Osaka, Japan – Umeda Shangri-La

10/6 – Tokyo, Japan – Shibuya WWW w/ Yo La Tengo, Knxwledge and more

10/6 – 10/7 – Fujinomiya, Japan – Asagiri Jam w/ Yo La Tengo, Knxwledge and more

10/9 – Taipei, Taiwan – The Wall

10/10 – Hong Kong, China – This Town Needs (TTN)

10/11 – Bangkok, Thailand – Rockademy

10/12 – Singapore – EBX Live Space

10/13 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Rossi Musik

10/21 – Birmingham, UK – Hare & Hounds

10/22 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

10/23 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3

10/24 – Manchester, UK – YES

10/25 – London, UK – The Dome

10/29 – Nottingham, UK – Bodega

10/30 – Brighton, UK – Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar

10/31 – Bristol, UK – Thekla

11/3 – Paris, France – Pitchfork Festival

11/5 – Cologne, Germany – LUXOR

11/6 – Hamburg, Germany – Molotow

11/7 – Berlin, Germany – Badehaus Szimpla

11/8 – Reykjavik, Iceland – Iceland Airwaves

11/9 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Sorte Firkant Musikfestival

11/11 – Kortrijk, Belgium – Sonic City

11/13 – London, UK – The Dome

11/30 – Jersey City, NY – White Eagle Hall

12/1 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

12/2 – Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts

12/4 – Oberlin, OH – Oberlin College – Dionysus Discotheque

12/5 – Detroit, MI – Deluxx Fluxx

12/6 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall w/ Alvvays

12/7 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall w/ Alvvays

12/8 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall w/ Alvvays

12/20 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

12/21 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

1/17 – Chicago, IL – The Metro

1/19 – Austin, TX – The Mohawk

1/24 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

1/26 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theatre

1/27 – Vancouver, BC – The Imperial

1/28 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

2/16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Arena w/ Interpol and Car Seat Headrest