News \
Snail Mail Announces North American Tour
Snail Mail, the stage name for singer-songwriter Lindsey Jordan’s rock outfit, has announced new winter shows apart from her dates opening for Interpol, Alvvays, and Yo La Tengo. Jordan and her band will start the tour November 30 in New Jersey and end January 28 in Seattle before her Madison Square Garden debut with Interpol and Car Seat Headrest in February.
Jordan will be touring her brilliant and heartfelt studio debut Lush. The album includes “Heat Wave” and “Pristine,” which we named one of the best tracks of 2018 so far. She’s also released her entire recent KEXP session, which you can listen to here. Take a look at the tour schedule below with new dates in bold.
9/25 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club w/ Alvvays and Hatchie
9/26 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw w/ Alvvays and Hatchie
9/27 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw w/ Alvvays and Hatchie
9/28 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw w/ Alvvays and Hatchie
9/29 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer w/ Alvvays and Hatchie
9/30 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer w/ Alvvays and Hatchie
10/3 – Seoul, SKR – V-Hall
10/4 – Osaka, Japan – Umeda Shangri-La
10/6 – Tokyo, Japan – Shibuya WWW w/ Yo La Tengo, Knxwledge and more
10/6 – 10/7 – Fujinomiya, Japan – Asagiri Jam w/ Yo La Tengo, Knxwledge and more
10/9 – Taipei, Taiwan – The Wall
10/10 – Hong Kong, China – This Town Needs (TTN)
10/11 – Bangkok, Thailand – Rockademy
10/12 – Singapore – EBX Live Space
10/13 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Rossi Musik
10/21 – Birmingham, UK – Hare & Hounds
10/22 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club
10/23 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3
10/24 – Manchester, UK – YES
10/25 – London, UK – The Dome
10/29 – Nottingham, UK – Bodega
10/30 – Brighton, UK – Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar
10/31 – Bristol, UK – Thekla
11/3 – Paris, France – Pitchfork Festival
11/5 – Cologne, Germany – LUXOR
11/6 – Hamburg, Germany – Molotow
11/7 – Berlin, Germany – Badehaus Szimpla
11/8 – Reykjavik, Iceland – Iceland Airwaves
11/9 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Sorte Firkant Musikfestival
11/11 – Kortrijk, Belgium – Sonic City
11/13 – London, UK – The Dome
11/30 – Jersey City, NY – White Eagle Hall
12/1 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
12/2 – Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts
12/4 – Oberlin, OH – Oberlin College – Dionysus Discotheque
12/5 – Detroit, MI – Deluxx Fluxx
12/6 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall w/ Alvvays
12/7 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall w/ Alvvays
12/8 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall w/ Alvvays
12/20 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry
12/21 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
1/17 – Chicago, IL – The Metro
1/19 – Austin, TX – The Mohawk
1/24 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
1/26 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theatre
1/27 – Vancouver, BC – The Imperial
1/28 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
2/16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Arena w/ Interpol and Car Seat Headrest