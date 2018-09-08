Stream Ryuichi Sakamoto’s New Documentary Coda

Acclaimed composer and former Yellow Magic Orchestra member Ryuichi Sakamoto is the subject of a new documentary. Titled Coda, the documentary follows Sakamoto’s long-running career leading up to his work on the score to Alejandro González Iñárritu’s 2015 film The Revenant starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The documentary premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in 2017, was shown at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, and was later released in select theaters, but is now finally available to viewers at home on the streaming platform MUBI. Watch a trailer for the film below.