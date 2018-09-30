Not much of Brett Kavanaugh’s Senate Judiciary Committee testimony can be described as funny, but there are some exceptions. In the days since the testimony, Matt Damon joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in skit dedicated to the event, with Damon poking fun at Kavanaugh’s drinking habits and organizational routine regarding the calendar Kavanaugh has allegedly held onto since he was a high school student in 1982.

In another video circulating on social media, cuts of the Supreme Court nominee’s testimony were edited together with Samuel L. Jackson’s infamous Pulp Fiction monologue, with Jackson’s character questioning Kavanaugh during the testimony instead. Now IndieWire has confirmed that the video was in fact created by Good Time and Heaven Knows What directors Josh and Benny Safdie and their production company Elara Pictures.

“You’re Brett, right?” Samuel L. Jackson’s character Jules says. “Correct,” Kavaugh responds in the edit. “I got into Yale Law School.” “Check out the big brain on Brett!,” Jules responds as the clip cuts back to Pulp Fiction.

Samuel L. Jackson has apparently seen the video as well, writing on Twitter that it’s “funny as hell,” but that there’s “nothing funny about his Lying Fratboy Ass!!!” Yesterday, it was revealed that Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh gave $10,000 to a GoFundMe campaign for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and her family. Watch the Safdie brothers’ Pulp Fiction clip below.

CHECK OUT THE BIG BRAIN ON BRETT! pic.twitter.com/Y4AF0ANXZO — Elara Pictures (@ElaraPictures) September 28, 2018