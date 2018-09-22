Petite Noir – “Beach” (feat. Danny Brown & Nukubi Nukubi)

South African songwriter Petite Noir made an appearance on Danny Brown’s 2016 album Atrocity Exhibition, and now the two have reunited on “Beach,” a new song from Petite Noir’s upcoming mini-album La Maison Noir / The Black House. Following the release’s first single “Blame Fire,” “Beach” also includes a guest appearance from the musician Nukubi Nukubi, who lends vocals to the track. Petite Noir’s La Maison Noir / The Black House arrives October 5 vis Roya. Check out “Beach” below.