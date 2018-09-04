Metric – “Now or Never Now”

Canadian alt-rock vets Metric are preparing for the release of their seventh album, Art of Doubt, later this month. We’ve already heard “Dark Saturday” and “Dressed to Suppress,” and today they’ve released third new song, “Now or Never Now,” a tingly and grandiose room-filler that Metric have been performing live for a little while now. The studio version manages to be the warmest and most uplifting of the band’s new singles to date, without sacrificing the sense of artful, post-apocalyptic disaffection that Emily Haines and company have been crafting for 15 years now.

Art of Doubt is out September 21, following up Metric’s 2015 album Pagans in Vegas. Last year, Haines released a solo album, Choir of the Mind, as Emily Haines & the Soft Skeleton. Listen to “Now or Never Now” below.