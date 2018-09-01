Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner Drop Three Big Red Machine Videos: Watch

Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner — the driving forces behind indie rock groups Bon Iver and The National, respectively — have dropped three new music videos from their side project Big Red Machine.

Similar to the visual aesthetics from Bon Iver’s 2016 album, 22, A Million, the trio of songs from Big Red Machine’s self-titled debut — “I Won’t Run From It,” “Gratitude,” and “Forest Green” — feature colorful imagery mixed collages and layering of graphics and text.

The videos were directed by Eric Timothy Carlson and Aaron Anderson. Watch them below

Big Red Machine’s debut album was released Friday (Aug. 31) through Jagjaguwar. The set features appearances by Phoebe Bridgers, This Is the Kit, and members of Arcade Fire and The Staves.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.