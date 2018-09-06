Julia Holter Announces New Album & Tour; Releases “I Shall Love 2″

Julia Holter has announced Aviary, her first new album since 2015’s Have You In My Wilderness, and a North American and European tour to support the record. She also released “I Shall Love 2,” the album’s first single, and an accompanying video for the track.

“Amidst all the internal and external babble we experience daily, it’s hard to find one’s foundation,” Holter said in a statement about Aviary. “I think this album is reflecting that feeling of cacophony and how one responds to it as a person – how one behaves, how one looks for love, for solace. Maybe it’s a matter of listening to and gathering the seeming madness, of forming something out of it and envisioning a future.” The album will arrive on October 26 through Domino records.

The nervy, decomposing aesthetic of the video for “I Shall Love 2,” directed by Dicky Bahto, captures the experimentation and rising energy of the track. Holter will tour Europe and North America starting this fall, beginning in California at the Desert Daze festival on October 14, with stops in Amsterdam, Germany, London, Washington, D.C., New York, and Los Angeles. Watch the video for “I Shall Love 2″ and see the tracklist and cover for Aviary along with the full tour schedule below.

Tracklisting:

1. Turn The Light On

2. Whether

3. Chaitius

4. Voce Simul

5. Everyday Is An Emergency

6. Another Dream

7. I Shall Love 2

8. Underneath The Moon

9. Colligere

10. In Gardens’ Muteness

11. I Would Rather See

12. Les Jeux To You

13. Words I Heard

14. I Shall Love 1

15. Why Sad Song

Julia Holter tour dates:

Oct 14 – Desert Daze Festival, Lake Perris, CA

Nov 24 – Explore The North Festival, Leeuwarden

Nov 26 – Paradiso Noord, Amsterdam

Nov 27 – Schauspiel, Bochum, Germany

Nov 28 – De Roma, Antwerp

Nov 30 – Funkhaus, Berlin

Dec 1 – Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg

Dec 2- Brotfabrik, Frankfurt

Dec 3 – Kammerspiele, Munich

Dec 5 – Petit Bain, Paris

Dec 6 – Gorilla, Manchester

Dec 7 – Fiddlers, Bristol

Dec 8 – Button Factory, Dublin

Dec 10 – Summerhall, Edinburgh

Dec 11 – Howard Assembly Rooms, Leeds

Dec 12 – Hackney Arts Centre, London

Feb 19 – U Street Music Hall, Washington DC

Feb 20 – Underground Arts, Philadelphia

Feb 22 – Warsaw, New York

Feb 23 – Brighton Music Hall, Boston

Feb 24 – La Sala Rossa, Montreal

Feb 26 – The Great Hall, Toronto

Feb 27 – El Club, Detroit

Feb 28 – Thalia Hall, Chicago

Mar 1 – Turf Club, St. Paul

Mar 4 – Imperial, Vancouver

Mar 5 – Doug Fir, Portland

Mar 6 – Neumos, Seattle

Mar 8 – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco

Mar 9 – Lodge Room, Los Angeles