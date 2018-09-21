Joyce Manor return with with Million Dollars to Kill Me, out now from Epitaph Records. The California pop-punk outfit’s follow-up to 2016’s Cody is sharper, catchier, and still under 25 minutes. Produced by label mate Kurt Ballou (Converge) and Rory Phillips (The Impossibles) and mixed by Andrew Scheps (AFI, Beyoncé), the album promises to be the band’s cleanest statement yet. “I always wanted things to be shorter and more concise and just distill it,” frontman Barry Johnson told Stereogum. “It’s like stand up, you can’t tell a long-ass joke.”

Ahead of the album, the band released the title track, “Think I’m Still in Love With You,” and “Silly Games.” Their love of Weezer is evident in the sunny riffs, but Johnson’s low, modest vocals and sharp hooks keep it Joyce Manor. “As you get older, you don’t find yourself getting carried away with your emotions, it’s nice to not be in your early 20s and hormonal and shit,” Johnson says in the Stereogum interview. The group is set to tour North America beginning in October, kicking off in Woodstock, New York and ending in January in Los Angeles. See their full tour schedule here and listen to Million Dollars to Kill Me below.