Video: John Prine – “Summer’s End”

John Prine’s latest album The Tree of Forgiveness was released this April, and now the 71-year-old songwriter has returned with a new video for the single “Summer’s End.” Directed by Kerrin Sheldon and Elaine McMillion Sheldon, the video follows a grandfather watching a little girl in the wake of her mother’s death as Prine describes broken Valentine hearts and wobbly Easter egg footing. The video flashes from shots of the grandfather and child to a screen that reads, “Opioid overdoses skyrocket,” with the two relatives eventually visiting the mother’s cemetery plot numerous times spread between shots of birthdays and bedtimes. Watch the video below.