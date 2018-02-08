John Prine Announces New Album of Original Songs, Releases “Summer’s End”

Legendary singer-songwriter John Prine is gearing up to release a new collection of original songs called The Tree of Forgiveness. Prine has remained prolific as a performer and recorded other albums in recent years (his last was the 2016 duets album For Better, or Worse). But the new album, due out April 13 on Prine’s Oh Boy Records, is his first of new original material since 2005.

Almost all of the tracks are co-writes, mostly with Nashville singer-songwriter Pat McLaughlin (who has previously toured with Prine). But there are also collaborations with Dan Auerbach and Phil Spector (!), as well as fellow folk and country vets Roger Cook and Keith Sykes. Brandi Carlile and Jason Isbell (uncredited on the track list) also perform on the album. Prine also released the first single from the LP, “Summer’s End,” a delicately fingerpicked folk-rock song imbued with Prine’s wistful humor. Watch the lyric video and see the track list and cover art for the album blow.

1. “Knockin’ On Your Screen Door” (by John Prine and Pat McLaughlin)

2. “I Have Met My Love Today” (Feat. Brandi Carlile) (by John Prine and Roger Cook)

3. “Egg & Daughter Nite, Lincoln Nebraska, 1967 (Crazy Bone)” (by John Prine and Pat McLaughlin)

4. “Summer’s End” (written by John Prine and Pat McLaughlin)

5. “Caravan of Fools” (by John Prine, Dan Auerbach, and Pat McLaughlin)

6. “The Lonesome Friends of Science” (by John Prine)

7. “No Ordinary Blue” (by John Prine and Keith Sykes)

8. “Boundless Love” (by John Prine, Dan Auerbach, and Pat McLaughlin)

9. “God Only Knows” (by John Prine and Phil Spector)

10. “When I Get to Heaven” (by John Prine)