Father John Misty has recorded a cover of rock ‘n’ roll icon Link Wray’s song “Fallin’ Rain” for Castle Rock, a new, J.J. Abrams-led series from Hulu that explores stories and characters from the writings of Stephen King. (The fictional town of Castle Rock, Maine is one of King’s frequent settings.) Misty’s version of “Fallin’ Rain” was produced by the Haxan Cloak, a.k.a. producer Bobby Krlic, who’s woven in some appropriately ghostly whispers and scrapes in a way that almost feels intrinsic to the wider sound design of the show.

FJM and the Haxan Cloak is not an entirely unexpected pairing: Krlic previously remixed the Pure Comedy song “Things It Would Have Been Helpful to Know Before the Revolution” in a comparable manner. The two of them together ought to strike about the right balance of disarming folksiness and deepening suspense for a Stephen King novel adaptation, right? It seems J.J. Abrams thinks so, anyway. Tomorrow’s (September 5) new episode of Castle Rock is the show’s ninth installment and the second to last of its debut season; it’s already been renewed for a second.

The new trailer doesn’t quite include the full Father John Misty/Haxan Cloak track, but you can still get pretty good sense of both the cover song and the atmosphere of the show. Watch below.