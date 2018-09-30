News \
Watch Eddie Vedder Bring Out Liz Phair and Johnny Marr at Ohana Fest
Eddie Vedder was the headliner yesterday at the third iteration of his annual three-day music festival, Ohana Fest, in Dana Point, California’s Doheny State Beach. His set weaved together Pearl Jam classics with covers of Bruce Springsteen, Cat Power, Neil Young, and more. For Pearl Jam’s “Better Man,” Vedder brought out Liz Phair, who also performed at the festival that day. Vedder also joined Johnny Marr to play the Smiths’ “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out.” Watch both performances below.
This article originally appeared on Stereogum.