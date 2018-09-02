Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl Briefly Reunite to Cover “Molly’s Lips” at Seattle Show

Before he became frontman for Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl got his first taste of fame as the drummer of Nirvana alongside songwriter Kurt Cobain and bassist Krist Noveselic. During a show last night in Seattle, Grohl brought out Novoselic to perform a classic Nirvana cover.

After Novoselic’s new band Giants In The Trees opened the show, Foo Fighters went on to perform Nirvana’s famous cover of the Vaselines’ song “Molly’s Lips” with help from Novoselic. On Twitter before the show, Novoselic wrote, “Looking forward to @InGiants opening for @FooFighters this Saturday. It was been my lifelong dream to meet Dan Grohl and Paul Smear.”

Nirvana’s surviving members have reunited numerous times throughout the years, most recently taking the stage in Eugene, Oregon to perform the early Foo Fighters hit “Big Me.” They also performed together at the ceremony to induct Nirvana into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Watch them cover “Molly’s Lips” below.