French pop artist Christine and the Queens’ new album Chris has officially arrived. The brainchild of Christine, born Héloïse Létissier, Chris follows her self-titled debut—Chaleur Humaine in her native French—and arrives with simultaneous editions in both languages. Létissier produced the new project herself, describing it as a chance to be fully honest: “The simple fact of desiring someone and expressing that is the huge difference between Chaleur Humaine and Chris,” the singer recently told Vulture. “I’m just living my desires way more.”

Prior to the album, Christine and the Queens released “Girlfriend,” featuring self-proclaimed modern funk DJ Dâm-Funk, as well as “Doesn’t Matter” and “5 Dollars.” All three (and their French-language equivalents) are synth-heavy, dancefloor-ready tracks that explore the dimensions of existence in the 21st century with a generous dose of emotion. “It’s really easy to be too much when you’re a woman,” Létissier told the Fader. “I was like, ‘Let’s make a record where I’m too horny, too angry, too sad, too joyful.'”

Christine and the Queens are set to embark on a fall world tour beginning this October in Luxemburg and ending in December in Paris. See the full dates—including some in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.—here. Listen to Chris below.