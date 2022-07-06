Christine and the Queens Unveil New Alias and Upcoming Album

Christine and the Queens have not only taken on a new alias, Redcar (he/his), but he is slated to introduce his new persona on his forthcoming album, Redcar les adorables étoiles, which is out on September 23.

The French singer and songwriter, named Héloïse Letissier, also just announced a new musical production, which is deemed in the press release as “an exclusive show in the name of poetry.” The event will be hosted on Sept. 22 and 23 at Paris’ Cirque d’Hiver and on Sept. 30 at London’s Royal Festival Hall. Tickets go on sale July 21.

The newly announced record, which will release via Because Music, follows Redcar’s recent surprise drop of his latest French-sung single “Je te vois enfin.” Redcar les adorables étoiles follows his full-length, 2018 release, Chris, and his 2020 EP, La vita nuova.

Redcar most recently featured on Charli XCX’s latest album, Crash, on its opening track, “New Shapes,” alongside Caroline Polachek. He is known for his tracks “Tilted,” which was released on the first Christine and the Queens record, and “People, I’ve been sad,” which is off the La vita nuova EP.

Redcar les adorables étoiles Track List

01. Ma bien aimée bye bye

02. Tu sais ce qu’il me faut

03. La Chanson du chevalier

04. Rien dire

05. La Clairefontaine

06. Les Étoiles

07. Mémoire des ailes

08. Looking for Love

09. My Birmdan

10. Combien de temps

11. Je te vois enfin

12. Angelus

13. Les Âmes amantes